Mary's Crescent - a four-day walk through the South Downs from Portchester to Chichester

Mary's Crescent is the brainchild of Dr Tim Goulder which links eight churches dedicated to St Mary from Portchester to the Lady Chapel, Chichester Cathedral, through to the South Downs National Park.

The purpose is to encourage physical activity and thoughtful reflection, as well as creating interest and – hopefully – revenue for the churches.

Dr Goulder has had a lifelong interest in walking, especially in the South Downs. And in the mid-1990s, when taking his then young son in a backpack for walks – which always meant refreshment at the local pub and a visit to the local village church – he discoverd many churches dedicated to St Mary.

View overlooking Chichester Harbour from The Trundle

After completing the 600-mile trek from St Jean Pied a Port, east of the Pyrnees, to Santiago de Compostella in western Spain, he wondered if some of the St Mary churches could be joined up into a walk. The result is Mary's Crescent.

The first day of the walk starts within the walls of Portchester Castle, following the edge of Portsmouth harbour before going inland via the Royal Armoury on Portsdown Hill to Wickham and then along the Meon Valley Trail to St Mary's church, Droxford.

Day 2 continues along the Meon Valley Trail and then the South Downs Way (mostly) before leaving to descend to St Mary's church Buriton.

Day 3 continues along the South Downs Way, takes a detour to St Mary's South Harting, returns to Harting Down and then leaves the South Downs Way for St Mary's North Marden.

View of Portsmouth harbour from Portsdown Hill

The final day goes to St Mary's Singleton, up over The Trundle near Goodwood Racecourse and down to St Mary's East Lavant, before ending at Chichester Cathedral.

Visiting and studying the churches to write the guide made Dr Goulder realise there were aspects of the internal architecture which are now redundant, but played a significant part in the way church services were conducted prior to the reformation, as well as reflecting the medieval mindset.

Church architecture and medieval features are discussed in an easy to understand way and each day's walk is fully described.

The book also features sketches by Simon Privett of the churches and their interior features, as well as Dr Goulder’s many photographs.

The book is published by Countryside Books and the RRP is £9.99.