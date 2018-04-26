‘Massive bang’ as lorry jack-knife causes delay

Have your say

A JACK-KNIFED lorry and a diesel spill caused major delays on the A27.

The incident, which happened eastbound by Eastern Road slip just before midday, had blocked lanes one and two eastbound.

Police and firefighters attended and cleared a large diesel spill from the lorry.

No-one was injured in the incident but tailbacks stretched along the A27 and on to the M27 and surrounding roads in the afternoon.

Posting on The News Facebook page, Natasha Winning said: ‘It’s a nightmare. Southampton Road is going at a snail’s pace, glad I walk to do the school run. Wonder how many parents are late.’

Lewie O’Donnell posted and said: ‘I heard this happen from where I work. There was a massive bang.’

Highways England said the clean-up finished around 3.30pm.

Claire porter said: ‘I was caught up for ages.

‘I should have avoided the motorway and taken the scenic route instead.’

A Highways England message on Twitter said: ‘Thanks to contractors who have been working hard to treat diesel spillage during the last hour, all work complete.’

Traffic had tailed back to junction 11 of the M27, with drivers told to expect considerable delays into the afternoon.

Speaking in the early afternoon, a Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘It’s a report of a lorry jack-knifed on the A27, it’s by the Farlington turn off.

He said the lorry had blocked lanes one and two but traffic was moving in a third lane,

He confirmed there were no injuries reported.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the cause of the incident to get in touch by calling 101, referring to incident 319 of today’s date.