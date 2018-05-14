Meet cats in care at Portsmouth charity’s garden fete

Have your say

A FELINE protection charity is gearing up to stage a fun-packed garden fete.

Cats Protection Portsmouth will host the event from 11am on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3.

It will allow visitors to meet the cats the organisation has in its care, take part in a bric-a-brac and a tombola, shop plants and flowers and try their hand in a lucky dip.

Drinks and biscuits will be available.

The event will take place at 1 Fernhurst Close, Hayling Island.

To learn more about what Cat Protection Portsmouth does, visit portsmouth.cats.org.uk.