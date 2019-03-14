Meet Hampshire’s oldest man who still does his own cooking and shopping at 110

THE oldest man in the country is preparing to celebrate his 111th birthday and he calls Hampshire his home.

Bob Weighton has been visiting his local supermarket to get groceries - as well as cakes, partypoppers and 111 candles – as he gets ready for the big day later this month.

Bob is ageing so well he still does all of his own shopping at his local Waitrose and walks around the store with his personalised stroller. Picture: Morten Watkins/Solent News & Pho

The 110-year-old, who lives in Alton, is ageing so well he still does all of his own shopping at his local Waitrose and walks around the store with his personalised stroller.

The active pensioner vows to 'keep doing it for as long as I'm able' and insists he's 'not extraordinary' but staff at the supermarket admit they are in awe as he chats and jokes with them.

The 'very popular' centenarian, who is something of a celebrity in Alton, also got enough packets of candles to have 111 on his birthday cake.

Bob was born on March 29 1908 and has lived through both world wars, the rise and fall of the Soviet Union and the invention of the internet.

Bob is 'very popular' with the staff in his local Waitrose store in Alton. Picture: Morten Watkins/Solent News & Pho

He was born in Hull and was the middle child of his three brothers and three sisters. He now has three children, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Remarkably, Bob shares the title of Britain's oldest man with Alf Smith, of St Madoes in Perthshire, Scotland, as the pair were both born on March 29, 1908.

Now, at 110, Bob still visits Waitrose to pick up his shopping once every fortnight and does all his own cooking at his nearby flat.

Waitrose staff member Clare Wilks helps Bob scan his birthday candles at the till. Picture: Morten Watkins/Solent News & Pho

He said: ‘I still go out and do my own shopping and cooking; that's just what I do, I don't think it's that extraordinary.

‘I guess to other people it probably is quite something.

‘People find it amazing because of how old I am, but I can still do it so why wouldn't I?

‘I'll keep doing it for as long as I'm able to, I enjoy the interactions with people and love observing human nature.’

Bob, who has also lived in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and the USA, said he has 'no clue' what the secret to his age is but admitted he has never smoked.

He added: ‘The most common question I get asked is 'what is the secret to your longevity?’

‘I wish someone could tell me, I have no clue as to what it is.

‘I have never smoked and only ever drink on special occasions.

‘I tried a cigarette once when I was 14 years old, I borrowed it from my older brother and I was so disgusted by it I never smoked again.’

Robbie Medway, assistant retail manager at Waitrose in Alton, said Bob is a 'truly incredible' man who likes to chat and joke.

Mr Medway, 26, said: ‘I have known Bob for about six years now. He always says hello when he comes in and has the most lovely sense of humour.

‘He is very popular here and many people like saying hello and talking to him.

‘He's truly incredible. Even though he's getting older and older, older than most people live, he still does his own shopping - he likes to get on with things.

‘It's absolutely fantastic he's making it to 111. That is an incredible feat on its own, but to still shop and have a joke with everyone is extraordinary - it's like having our own celebrity.’