Memorial plaque unveiled in honour of two Hampshire firefighters who died in the line of duty

A plaque has been unveiled at St Mary's fire station in Southampton in memory of firefighters Alan Bannon and Jim Shears

James Shears, 35, died alongside his colleague Alan Bannon, 38, at Shirley Towers in April 2010.

Both were serving with Red Watch at St Mary's fire station when they were called to a fire on the ninth floor of the 15-storey city tower block.

This tragedy went on to shape national fire safety rules and regulations. In 2012, an inquest into the incident established the need for improved safety measures to protect firefighters and prevent a similar future tragedy.

Alan Bannon, left, and Jim Shears

The ceremony was attended by family, friends and colleagues of the fallen firefighters, alongside senior FBU officials.

The plaque was unveiled by Alan Bannon’s daughter, Abigail, before a minute’s silence was held. This was followed by wreath laying, a final blessing, and a recital by an FBU piper.

The event featured a commemorative address from Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack, followed by a speech from Hampshire and Isle of Wight chief fire officer Neil Odin.

The Red Plaque scheme was set up during the Fire Brigade Union’s centenary with the aim of establishing memorials to firefighters who have died in the line of duty. It is funded by proceeds from the weekly Firefighters 100 Lottery.

Mr Wrack said: “We will never forget the Shirley Towers fire on 6th April 2010 and the loss of firefighters Alan Bannon and James Shears.

"Today’s memorial ceremony has been a testament to how their lives, and this tragic incident, have so deeply touched the lives of so many others.

“This commemorative plaque will remain a proud reminder of their dedication and service at St Mary’s fire station.

“Their tragic deaths highlighted the vital need for better protections for firefighters, and we campaigned for this to shape national regulations.

"We owe a duty to their loved ones and to all other firefighters to make sure the lessons learned from this incident are applied and never forgotten.

"Firefighters keep up the fight for firefighter safety every day, in memory of Alan and James and all those who have died in the line of duty."

Mark Chapman, from the Fire Brigades Union, added: “The loss of firefighters James Shears and Alan Bannon is felt deeply by their family, friends, colleagues, and their wider community.

“We are proud to honour their bravery and sacrifice with a plaque dedicated to their memory.

"Red Plaques provide a place of tribute and reflection for firefighters and the communities they serve, connecting firefighters with those who have come before.