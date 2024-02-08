Mental Health Support for Parents / Carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claire Tamplin is a mother, Founder and CEO at The Mindful Movement Training and Coaching.

Former Lead Secondary School Teacher for over a decade and the youngest in the UK to receive certification of a National Profesional Qualification in Senior Leadership at IOE, University of London: Claire was graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for her ‘sheer vibrancy’; yet, after witnessing the mental health decline with both young people and colleagues around her; coupled with a loss in her personal life, her perspective and purpose pivoted to ‘evolving our emotional health’ and empowering awareness around emotional intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Claire is an award-winning Educational Innovator, delivering her Mindful Movement Method across many age ranges and sectors; locally and globally, from Educational settings, Corporate, Charities and Community.

Claire Tamplin The Mindful Movement Coach.

In 2022, Claire received The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth ‘Role Model’ Award for her service to Mental Health.

Claire is an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at University of Portsmouth; recognised locally on the South Coast for her pioneering ‘Mindful Movement Method’.

Nationally, Claire has been endorsed by Joe Wicks The Body Coach and invited to speak about MH and Wellbeing in Parliament twice in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Claire was nominated for an ‘Edufuturist Well-being Champion Award’ and ITV’s National Diversity Role Model Award.

Well-being workshops.

After Half Term Claire will be putting her expertise and mission into practice and supporting parents and carers too at Portsmouth High School.

Claire says: 'In 2024 already I have worked with 100s of Young People and Educators, yet I'm constantly be contacted by parents who need this support too. One young person actually tried to film our session on her phone and when I asked her what she was doing she told me that it was so she could take it home to show and help her mum.

"As a Mother myself I struggle too. We are all navigating storms people know nothing about. It was in that moment I knew that I wanted to do more to support our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2022 I was invited to open Daffodil House at Portsmouth High School. Our values our aligned with understanding the importance of well-being and mental health and therefore they were the perfect partnership.'"