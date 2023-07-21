Meridian Shopping Centre Piano Donations Hit the Right Note for Portsmouth Hospital Charity
Owned by Havant Borough Council, the centre regularly raises sums of money for charity via local pianists playing there.
Fryer said: “We are always grateful to our piano players for their time, to our customers for their wonderful generosity, and most recently to Postcode Publications who donated our new piano – meaning the sound quality has greatly improved.’
Michelle Bowdidge, Fundraiser and Support Care Manager, added: ‘A massive thank you to the local community. This money will enable Portsmouth Hospitals Charity to enhance patient care and support staff wellbeing.’