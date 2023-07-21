News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Meridian Shopping Centre Piano Donations Hit the Right Note for Portsmouth Hospital Charity

Meridian Shopping Centre manager Rob Fryer was overjoyed to donate £1,000 to Portsmouth Hospital Charities.
By Gayle CassinosContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

Owned by Havant Borough Council, the centre regularly raises sums of money for charity via local pianists playing there.

Fryer said: “We are always grateful to our piano players for their time, to our customers for their wonderful generosity, and most recently to Postcode Publications who donated our new piano – meaning the sound quality has greatly improved.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michelle Bowdidge, Fundraiser and Support Care Manager, added: ‘A massive thank you to the local community. This money will enable Portsmouth Hospitals Charity to enhance patient care and support staff wellbeing.’

Related topics:Havant Borough Council