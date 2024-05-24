Met Office confirms range of weather for bank holiday weekend including sun and showers
and live on Freeview channel 276
As people get ready for a long weekend, the Met Office has said that the next few days with be a tad unpredictable when it comes to the weather forecast. There will be a combination of sunshine, rain and thunder over the weekend.
Tonight the Met Office has said it will be: “A dry night with plenty of clear spells, allowing temperatures to fall, giving a chilly night especially in rural areas. Some fog patches likely forming in prone spots. Minimum temperature 3 °C.
The Met Office added that Saturday will have “A chilly start, with any early fog patches rapidly clearing. Then a dry day with sunny spells for most, but perhaps a little more cloudy for a time near London. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
“Sunny spells and heavy perhaps thundery showers for Sunday and Monday. Likely mostly dry Tuesday, with some brightness. Temperatures near average.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.