Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sun isn’t guaranteed over this bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has confirmed.

As people get ready for a long weekend, the Met Office has said that the next few days with be a tad unpredictable when it comes to the weather forecast. There will be a combination of sunshine, rain and thunder over the weekend.

Tonight the Met Office has said it will be: “A dry night with plenty of clear spells, allowing temperatures to fall, giving a chilly night especially in rural areas. Some fog patches likely forming in prone spots. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office added that Saturday will have “A chilly start, with any early fog patches rapidly clearing. Then a dry day with sunny spells for most, but perhaps a little more cloudy for a time near London. Maximum temperature 22 °C.