The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ‘strong winds’ across the south of England, including Portsmouth. The Met Office has warned: “Strong winds may affect parts of southern England and south Wales during Thursday evening and Friday morning.”

They added there may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, with bus and train services likely to be affected. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

The weather warning has been issued from 9pm on Thursday, March 30, and will last until 12pm on Friday, March 31. According to the Met Office warning impact matrix, the chances of mild impact are likely.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or northwesterly winds. There is uncertainty over the track and depth of the low and this affects how strong the wind will be.

“It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70 mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or northwesterly. This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

So, what can people in Portsmouth expect from the weather in the coming days? Here’s everything you need to know.

Portsmouth weather forecast

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth

Thursday

The day will start with overcast skies in Portsmouth. From 9am, there will be outbreaks of rain throughout the day, with winds expected to hit 20mph at 3pm. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Friday

Heavy rain is expected throughout the day, with glimpses of sunshine at around 10am before moving back to rainy skies. Winds are expected to hit 23 mph at around 4pm, with a maximum temperature of 12 °C throughout the day.

Outlook for the weekend