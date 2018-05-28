Military awe brought to life at show

Have your say

WAR and the awe of the military were brought back to life at the weekend.

Overlord, the military vehicle show, descended on The Lawns in Denmead as visitors were wowed by the ‘magnificent’ display of history.

Andrew Talpaert takes guard duty with 82nd Airborne re-enactment group.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-04

The event took place a few miles from Southwick House – a centre for the original Operation Overlord in June 1944. The exhibition depicted the history of the military from the First World War onwards with vehicles and re-enactors.

Barry Barren, 81, who served in the RAF from 1955-57, said: ‘It’s great seeing all the gear they have here. I couldn’t resist buying a replica gun and western belt.’

Overlord also featured static displays, trade stalls selling a vast range of militaria, books, uniform and curios for ‘pocket money prices’.

Living history groups re-enacted the lives of soldiers from nations including Russia, Poland, Britain, Germany, France and the USA.

Members of the 2nd Battle group relax in their communication tent.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-07

There was also a 40s fashion show and a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight DC3 Dakota.

German re-enactor Rob Storey, from Surrey, said: ‘It’s a great event with everyone really getting into it. It’s one of the best around.’

Army veteran Steve Marcham, added: ‘War and the magnificence of the military was brought to life.’

Simon, Joseph and Rod Ulrich in their 1917 First World War light patrol vehicle.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-09

Singer Becki Short.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-15

N Ireland Re-enactment Group.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-17

An American jeep.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-23

Different groups swap information about the equipment they have.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-26

David and Graham Hill pose in their Russian uniforms.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-35

American re-enactment participants relax by the canteen.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180297-37