Missing woman last seen at Hayling Island beach is found

A WOMAN who vanished last night sparking a major search has been found.

Norah Collins, who was last seen last night at around 11pm on the beach near the Lifeboat Inn, in Sea Front, Hayling Island, is ‘safe and well’.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Norah has been found safe and well.

‘Thanks to the media and public for sharing our appeal.’

Officers had asked people to check gardens and sheds for the missing 55-year-old woman from Hook.

Police previously said: ‘We are concerned for Norah’s welfare and are asking members of the public to report any sightings to us.

‘In addition, we would ask local people to check their gardens and sheds in case she has used these as a safe space to spend the night.’

