Morning weather and travel

A YELLOW warning for snow and ice is still in place this morning in Portsmouth.

The Met Office issued the warning yesterday and it will remain in place until 11am.

This morning is expected to have bright sunshine and highs of 7C for this afternoon although it will feel more like 2C.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays