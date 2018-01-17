Morning weather and travel

A YELLOW warning for snow and ice is still in place this morning in Portsmouth.
The Met Office issued the warning yesterday and it will remain in place until 11am.
This morning is expected to have bright sunshine and highs of 7C for this afternoon although it will feel more like 2C.
Travel
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays