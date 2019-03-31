Motorcyclist throws brick and stone at police van smashing windscreen in Hampshire 

A POLICE van has been damaged after a motorcyclist threw a brick and a stone at it.

The incident happened at some time between 8.35am and 8.50am on Wednesday, 27 March while the marked police van was parked in Fraser Close, Lordshill, Southampton.

Police have released a CCTV image of the motorcyclist. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

During this time, someone rode past the van on an off road motorbike and threw a rock at the windscreen and a brick at the side of the van.

As a result, the windscreen needed replacing and the vehicle is currently off the road.

PC Chris Sharland, said: ‘We’ve released a CCTV image in relation to this appeal.We’d like to trace the owner or rider of this motorcycle as they may be able to help us with our enquiries.

‘If you have any information about who may be responsible for this mindless act of criminal damage, please call us on 101 quoting 44190105665.’

In an emergency, call 999.