Motorists warned to expect major delays around Portsmouth on Sunday 

MOTORISTS have been warned to expect delays on Sunday when a convoy of heavy goods vehicles will travel from Portsmouth port to Horndean.

Transport firm Collett & Sons will undertake the movement of a Super Grid Transformer (SGT) to the National Grid Substation at Lovedean on August 12 via the M275, A27 and A3.

The transformer is part of an upgrade at the substation which supplies homes, hospitals, schools and businesses in the area with electricity.

The 184-tonne container will travel in a trailer the equivalent of three standard HGV vehicles in a row and two abreast or six London buses travelling in convoy.