MP Alan Mak backs Leigh Park shop aiming to raise money for Christmas grotto

He visited the Mrs Claus Curiosity Shop in the Greywell Shopping Centre, which is run by community volunteers and sells a range of secondhand goods.

Last year the grotto was visited by 1,800 children in 14 days. They all got to see Father Christmas and were given a present.

Volunteer Dee Tupper said: "Every year it gets bigger and bigger and we need to raise funds to support the grotto."

Havant MP Alan Mak at the Mrs Claus Curiosity Shop with volunteers Dee Tupper (left) and Kim Benham

She added: "We've tried to keep the clothes as cheap as possible - they are just £1 or under, while all shoes are £2. People are coming here from as far away as Portsmouth and it's nice that we have regulars who come in and see us."

The shop also has furniture, crockery, toys and games, books and CDs and DVDs.

Fellow volunteer Kim Benham added: "We were paying rent for the shop for the whole year and only using it for three months for the grotto, so we thought what else could we do?"

Mr Mak said: "I was delighted to open the grotto last year and know how much it means to parents and children in Leigh Park. The shop selling secondhand items is a great way to raise funds and ensure the grotto remains a special part of Christmas for local families."

The Mrs Claus Curiosity Shop is open from 10am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday until September.