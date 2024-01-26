MP Alan Mak lights candle in Havant Cemetery in remembrance of Holocaust victims
The cemetery is home to a special memorial and commemorative plaque which marks the area as being a space for reflection and remembrance of the atrocities committed during the Holocaust.
Every year Mr Mak visits the memorial ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 to pay his respects and light a candle in remembrance. He encourages other local residents to light a candle of their own and place it in their window at 4pm on Holocaust Memorial Day.
He also signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment in Parliament, meaning he has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.
Mr Mak said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people across the Havant Constituency to reflect on the darkest times of European history.
"I have pledged to remember all those who were murdered in the Holocaust and that is why I have lit a candle at Havant Cemetery and signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment. We must never forget.”