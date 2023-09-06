News you can trust since 1877
MP Alan Mak shows his support for Cycling Without Age scheme to reduce social isolation

MP Alan Mak has shown his support for a scheme that aims to get people in Portsmouth and Hayling Island out and about and reduce social isolation and loneliness.
By Simon CarterContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST- 2 min read
He met Cycling Without Age volunteer co-ordinator Jenni Van Wijk at Hayling Island Community Centre and went for a ride in an electric tricycle piloted by lead volunteer for the island, Roger Knight.

Cycling Without Age started in Denmark in 2012 and has now spread to towns and cities across 39 countries.

Services in Portsmouth and Hayling Island are funded by the NHS and operated by the YOU Trust, a Hampshire-based charity that supports vulnerable people.

Alan Mak MP, Cycling Without Age volunteer co-ordinator Jenni Van Wijk and lead volunteer Roger KnightAlan Mak MP, Cycling Without Age volunteer co-ordinator Jenni Van Wijk and lead volunteer Roger Knight
The initiative gives people the opportunity to partner with fully-trained and DBS-checked volunteers to take rides in one of the organisation's Triobike electric tricycles.

Mr Mak said: "I've welcomed the tricycle to my annual Community Information Fair on Hayling for several years, where it has proven popular with Islanders.

"So I was delighted to go for a ride myself to experience this fantastic community project in person. I'm pleased the NHS funds the trike and I will continue to support a project that brings so much joy to local people."

A team of more than 60 volunteers offer safe and stimulating rides seven days a week. Each tricycle can take two passengers and 76 people in Hayling and Portsmouth enjoyed rides during August.

Short 15-minute taster rides are available at regular morning drop-in events at Hayling Island Community Centre on the last Wednesday of each month.

Portsmouth residents in the PO1-PO6 catchment area can apply to Cycling Without Age by downloading a self-referral form.

In Hayling, you can access the service if you are a patient at a GP surgery run by the Hayling Island and Emsworth Primary Care Network - either The Elms and Waterside in Hayling or Emsworth Medical Practice.

For further information, visit https://theyoutrust.org.uk/cycling-without-age/ or call 02392 065504.

