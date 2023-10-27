MP Alan Mak visits Stakes play park refurbished with £85,000 of Government funding
The Havant MP joined youngsters from nearby Bouncy Bears Pre-School as they had fun trying out equipment at the Springwood Avenue Play Area, next to Springwood Community Centre.
It has been paid for by £85,000 of funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as part of the Levelling Up Parks initiative.
The play park, which is fully accessible to wheelchair-users, includes new slides, swings, springy animal seats, see-saws and mini forts with rope nets. It incorporates wood sourced from sustainable forestry.
Mr Mak said: "It's great news that Government funding has enabled the Springwood Avenue Play Area to be refurbished, providing a safe and fun space for local children. I enjoyed welcoming the children to try out the new slides and swings and the upgraded play park is already a popular local community asset with parents and children.”