MP Alan Mak visits Stakes play park refurbished with £85,000 of Government funding

The Havant MP joined youngsters from nearby Bouncy Bears Pre-School as they had fun trying out equipment at the Springwood Avenue Play Area, next to Springwood Community Centre.

It has been paid for by £85,000 of funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as part of the Levelling Up Parks initiative.

The play park, which is fully accessible to wheelchair-users, includes new slides, swings, springy animal seats, see-saws and mini forts with rope nets. It incorporates wood sourced from sustainable forestry.

Havant MP Alan Mak with children enjoying the Springwood Avenue Play Area in Stakes