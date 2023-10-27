News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

MP Alan Mak visits Stakes play park refurbished with £85,000 of Government funding

Alan Mak visited Stakes to see children enjoying a new play park that has been refurbished thanks to Government funding.
By Simon ToftContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Havant MP joined youngsters from nearby Bouncy Bears Pre-School as they had fun trying out equipment at the Springwood Avenue Play Area, next to Springwood Community Centre.

It has been paid for by £85,000 of funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as part of the Levelling Up Parks initiative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The play park, which is fully accessible to wheelchair-users, includes new slides, swings, springy animal seats, see-saws and mini forts with rope nets. It incorporates wood sourced from sustainable forestry.

Havant MP Alan Mak with children enjoying the Springwood Avenue Play Area in StakesHavant MP Alan Mak with children enjoying the Springwood Avenue Play Area in Stakes
Havant MP Alan Mak with children enjoying the Springwood Avenue Play Area in Stakes
Most Popular

Mr Mak said: "It's great news that Government funding has enabled the Springwood Avenue Play Area to be refurbished, providing a safe and fun space for local children. I enjoyed welcoming the children to try out the new slides and swings and the upgraded play park is already a popular local community asset with parents and children.”

Related topics:Alan MakHousing