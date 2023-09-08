MP Alan Mak welcomes new police chief's 'back to basics' plan to fight crime

Watch more videos on Shots!

He met Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins at Hayling Library, which adjoins Hayling Police Station.

She is now Hampshire Constabulary's Eastern Area Commander, which includes the entire Havant constituency, and the pair discussed her policing plans and initiatives.

Ch Supt Jenkins, who has previously worked as District Commander with responsibility for the Havant constituency, told Mr Mak that the police would still be supporting the vulnerable in society, but that increased focus would be placed on cracking crime.

Alan Mak MP with new Eastern Area Commander Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins

She welcomed the installation of CCTV in Waterlooville town centre and would welcome similar coverage elsewhere.

Mr Mak said he would back any bids made by the police and local councils for central government funding.

Government money is made available to police forces, local authorities, British Transport Police and eligible community groups to prevent violence against women and girls in public, neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.

It can be used for projects such as extra CCTV and streetlighting.

Mr Mak said: “Supporting the police to keep our streets and communities safe is a top priority for me, and I was delighted to welcome Clare Jenkins to her new post.

'During our meeting I shared the policing priorities that local residents raise with me and I welcome her renewed commitment to tackling crime at a local level with a renewed focus on community policing.”

Ch Supt Jenkins said: 'I know the Havant constituency well and my number one policing priority is to detect and clamp down on crime with a "back to basics" community policing approach where officers have strong knowledge about the communities they serve.

"With more officers and new vehicles in the coming months, residents can expect to see more visible community policing and I look forward to working with Alan Mak MP and local commanders.”

Hampshire Constabulary are keen to recruit people to work in the Police Control Room at its HQ in Netley, plus the force's Contact Management Centre in Southampton and a new one opening in Portsmouth.