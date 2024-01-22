MP Alan Mak welcomes £75,000 government grant to Havant-based charity Stop Domestic Abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money has been awarded as part of the government’s Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund (CCLF) to provide support for victims of domestic abuse in Havant and south Hampshire.

This £76 million fund is part of the £101.5 million package of support for charities and community organisations across England announced by the Chancellor in the Spring Budget.

CCLF provides grants to bodies delivering critical frontline services and which are most impacted by increased demand and increased delivery costs.

Havant MP Alan Mak with members of the Stop Domestic Abuse team

Mr Mak has continued to support Stop Domestic Abuse since he was first elected as Havant MP in 2015.

He has visited the charity's shelter and lobbied for funding on its behalf in Westminster over many years, resulting in several successful grants.

The charity was awarded £190,000 in March, 2016 from the Tampon tax fund and a further £33,367 in February, 2022.

