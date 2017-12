GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the news that microbeads will soon be banned in the UK.

On Tuesday, January 9, a law banning the sale of microbeads will come into effect, following the decision by the environment secretary earlier this month.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I am glad that we are implementing a strategy on waste and resources that looks ahead to opportunities outside the EU.

‘Many constituents have contacted me about plastic pollutants in the ocean so I am pleased about this news.’