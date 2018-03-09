MP wants groups to apply for funding

Have your say

AN MP is urging community groups to apply for the Coastal Community Fund.

The funding, now in its fifth round, is open to applications until April 30.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage wants groups in the region to take advantage of the £40m funding pot.

In 2015 the Coastal Community Fund awarded nearly £360,000 for the Solent Way Coastal Path – which runs from Lee-on-the-Solent up to Haslar Marina – as well as a grant of £1.75m for the Hot Walls transformation in Portsmouth in 2014.

The fund aims to encourage the economic development of coastal projects.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘The Coastal Communities Fund has been a fantastic opportunity for many coastal areas across the country.

‘I want Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head to benefit from this funding and I would encourage councils, local employers and groups to apply.’

For more information about the funding, people can visit biglotteryfund.org.uk.