Music and dance event marked Nelson Mandela’s powerful legacy

THE work of politician and activist Nelson Mandela is being commemorated in Portsmouth, 100 years after his birth.

The African Women’s Forum (AWF) has planned a number of events in the city to reflect on the values promoted by the former president of South Africa.

On Tuesday, April 17, primary and secondary school pupils and a massed community choir assembled to perform African songs, dances, and drum progressions at the New Theatre Royal.

AWF, a non-religious and apolitical group, has created the Mandela 100 programme with the help of a £28,100 Heritage Lottery Fund.

The programme of events is being supported by Portsmouth City Council, Victorious Festival, and the University of Portsmouth.

