Musician ‘All Shook Up’ with Elvis song

MUSICIAN Jesse Ray is All Shook Up.

The 32-year-old singer who grew up in Portsmouth and is a regular on the city’s gig scene, has been handed the the incredible honour of recording one of the only Elvis Presley songs never to see the light of day – My Little Princess.

Elvis, the king of rock 'n' roll

The song, written by uber songwriter Les Reed OBE and Geoff Stephens, has been left collecting dust on the shelf for 41 years after it was never recorded following the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s death on August 16, 1977.

But despite it re-appearing My Little Princess would be lost forever. A moment of inspired opportunism from Jesse, who now lives in Liphook, has raised the tantalising possibility of the song now coming into popular culture.

Jesse, who is a family friend of Les, recorded his own version of the song at Mayfields Records in Drayton last Friday in just over two hours with band members Dom Eaton and Mark Anstard.

He has now released the song as a lasting tribute to The King, coinciding with the anniversary of Elvis’ death on Thursday as well as to raise funds for the trip of a lifetime to go to the US and record the song with Elvis’ former bandmates, who told him they love the song.

However, with it set to cost £5,500 for flights, expenses for Elvis’ former support acts, engineers and the hiring of the historic RCA studios in Nashville, which is now a museum, Jesse needs to raise funds to make the dream a reality.

Speaking of how the golden opportunity arose, Jesse said: ‘It is unthinkable that the song has been sat there for over 40 years untouched. When I realised the song had never been recorded I contacted Les and told him it needs to be done. He said “why don’t you record it?”

‘It is a big honour to be able to record it. Elvis heard the song and loved it but sadly never got around to recording it before he died. I’ve spoken to his former bandmates Norbert Putnam and James Burton in America and they’ve told me they are keen to record it if I can get out here.’

The single is available to buy on all major download sites under ‘Jesse Ray My Little Princess’ or it can be bought at www.jesseray.co.uk.