National Lottery creates 48 millionaires in Portsmouth area since its start

NATIONAL Lottery figures show 48 people living in Portsmouth and surrounding areas have been made into millionaires.

New data showed 410 people with a PO postcode won big cash prizes with 48 of those winning at least £1m.

One of the most recent people in the city to win £1m was big Pompey fan Jason Jagodzinski.

He celebrated his win at Fratton Park earlier this year.

Nationally, 5,000 people have been made into millionaires through the National Lottery and their generosity of giving to others has seen a further 1,750 millionaires created.

Figures from National Lottery showed 47 per cent of people get the most happiness from their winnings by sharing it with friends, family and charity.

Top gifts include cash, holidays, cars and houses. Twenty per cent use the money to help with university fees.

Data also showed 57 per cent of winners make their children a millionaire.

National Lottery did a survey asking prospective winners in Portsmouth what they would do with the cash if they were lucky enough to win £1m.

Buying a new home topped the list with 60 per cent of respondents while 53 per cent said they would help out family and friends.

Similar to actual winners, 47 per cent of Portsmouth residents said they would prioritise experiences and holidays while only 10 per cent said they would buy luxury items.

Twenty-eight per cent of people said they would design and build their own home while 14 per cent said they would buy a villa in the sun.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery said: ‘While the name on the cheque changes each time, the reaction of nearly all winners once they get over the shock and excitement is how can they help their nearest and dearest.

‘In many cases, this seems to bring the greatest joy, more so than treats for themselves.

‘It always services to remind me that at heart, we are a kind and generous nation.’