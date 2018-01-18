NATIONAL: Mother who posted IS propaganda has suspended sentence challenged

THE Attorney General is to challenge the sentence of a mother who was spared jail after posting Islamic State propaganda on a Facebook group.

In November at the Old Bailey, Judge Christopher Moss gave 40-year-old Farhana Ahmed a two-year suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to encouraging terrorism and three counts of disseminating documents.

The judge said he was moved by the ‘suffering’ of her five children and told Ahmed that in her ‘exceptional’ case, the sooner she was returned to them, the better for all concerned.

But today in London, Attorney General Jeremy Wright will argue that the suspended sentence was unduly lenient.

Last year, the court heard how Ahmed, from north-west London, had been a ‘prolific’ contributor to the Facebook group called Power Strangers.

The closed section, which had 1,406 members, described itself as a ‘pro-IS group, the purpose of it is to connect mawahideen brothers from different parts of the world and to help each other.’