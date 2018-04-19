NATIONAL: Stars pay tribute to Dale Winton

Have your say

CELEBRITIES have paid tribute to the ‘well-loved’ Dale Winton after he died at the age of 62.

The Supermarket Sweep host’s death was confirmed by his agent last night.

This morning, celebrities from the entertainment industry have paid their respects to Dale.

Davina McCall said on Twitter: ‘I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty! RIP.’

Singer Julian Clary wrote: ‘Terribly sad to hear the lovely Dale Winton has died. Kind, sweet, truthful man.’

Nick Knowles, who worked with Dale Winton, added: ‘Lovely man. Kind & mischievous, generous & a great story teller. Same production crew for In it & Who Dares. We’ll all miss him.’

TV presenter Paddy McGuinness said: ‘Back in the day Supermarket Sweep was the programme to watch.

‘Dale Winton was the perfect host, he made it all look effortless. RIP.’