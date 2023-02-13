Asteroid Sar2667 disintegrated at 3.00am on Monday, February 13 creating a dramatic ‘airburst’ flash which was visible to spectators across Southern England. The approximately metre-sized object was discovered just hours earlier by a Hungarian astronomer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video was shared on Twitter by Sussex Roads Police after it was captured by the dashcam of one of their patrol cars. The stunning cosmic phenomenon was also visible in the skies of northern France.

Dashcam footage from Sussex Roads Police shows the spectacular 'airburst' event which was visible across the South of England.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.