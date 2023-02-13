'Airburst' caught on camera by police officer out on patrol as asteroid explodes over the English channel
Footage captured by a patrolling police officer shows the moment an asteroid exploded over the English channel.
Asteroid Sar2667 disintegrated at 3.00am on Monday, February 13 creating a dramatic ‘airburst’ flash which was visible to spectators across Southern England. The approximately metre-sized object was discovered just hours earlier by a Hungarian astronomer.
The video was shared on Twitter by Sussex Roads Police after it was captured by the dashcam of one of their patrol cars. The stunning cosmic phenomenon was also visible in the skies of northern France.
