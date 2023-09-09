Watch more videos on Shots!

HMS Queen Elizabeth departed from Portsmouth at 7.00pm on Friday, September 8 to join the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in the North Atlantic. The ship’s company will join allies on intense ship movement and aircraft exercises – involving submarines, F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft assets.

The Royal Navy’s flagship vessel will be deployed to the North Atlantic to strengthen Nato’s influence in the backdrop of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The flagship Royal Navy vessel left Portsmouth on Friday, September 8.

Families of sailors on board the ship – the largest and most powerful ever constructed for the Royal Navy and capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft – bid an emotional farewell as they watched from Old Portsmouth.