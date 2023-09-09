HMS Queen Elizabeth: 5 pictures of her leaving Portsmouth for deployment to the North Atlantic
and live on Freeview channel 276
HMS Queen Elizabeth departed from Portsmouth at 7.00pm on Friday, September 8 to join the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in the North Atlantic. The ship’s company will join allies on intense ship movement and aircraft exercises – involving submarines, F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft assets.
NOW READ: HMS Queen Elizabeth deployed on Carrier Strike Group to raise Nato resolve amid Russia-Ukraine war
The Royal Navy’s flagship vessel will be deployed to the North Atlantic to strengthen Nato’s influence in the backdrop of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Families of sailors on board the ship – the largest and most powerful ever constructed for the Royal Navy and capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft – bid an emotional farewell as they watched from Old Portsmouth.
Watch the video to see the moment she headed from the harbour towards her next mission.