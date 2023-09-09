News you can trust since 1877
HMS Queen Elizabeth: 5 pictures of her leaving Portsmouth for deployment to the North Atlantic

The Royal Navy’s flagship vessel left Portsmouth last night as spectators waved her off from the seafront.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
HMS Queen Elizabeth departed from Portsmouth at 7.00pm on Friday, September 8 to join the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in the North Atlantic. The ship’s company will join allies on intense ship movement and aircraft exercises – involving submarines, F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft assets.

The Royal Navy’s flagship vessel will be deployed to the North Atlantic to strengthen Nato’s influence in the backdrop of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The flagship Royal Navy vessel left Portsmouth on Friday, September 8.
Families of sailors on board the ship – the largest and most powerful ever constructed for the Royal Navy and capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft – bid an emotional farewell as they watched from Old Portsmouth.

Watch the video to see the moment she headed from the harbour towards her next mission.

