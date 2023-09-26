Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Customers visiting Brillen, in the Cascades Shopping Centre off Commercial Road, on Friday, September 15, were met with a notice saying that the store would be closed until the following day. Another, displayed in the shop’s window, announced that it will close permanently by the end of the month.

A notice posted in the shop’s window said: “We regret to inform you that brillen.co.uk will be closing by the end of September 2023. As we prepare to close this chapter of our journey, we want to extend our deepest gratitude for your support. As the store is closing soon, we are unable to process and new orders or perform any sight tests. We are still open as usual for any booked in Health Checks, Collections of existing orders and Adjustments. Thank you again for your custom and we wish you the very best.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discount eyewear store Brillen is set to close this month.

NOW READ: No fireworks planned but promises that Christmas magic will be heading to Portsmouth shopping centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar message is displayed on brillen.co.uk and and five other Brillen stores are listed as “permanently closed” on Google Maps. The website also states: “All existing orders and commitments will be fulfilled to the best of our ability within the specified timelines” and that the company is “already at work planning a triumphant return.”

Cascades centre manager Andrew Phillip told The News that the shopping centre has already received an offer on the unit and it is expected to be filled by the end of October.

Brillen.co.uk, which specialises in discount glasses, is owned by German brand Brillen.de and has 20 locations across the UK.