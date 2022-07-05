Minions: The Rise of Gru was released in the UK on July 1 and many people have flocked to the cinema to see Gru and the Minions in the latest instalment of the movie franchise.

However, a peculiar Tik Tok trend has gone viral during the film’s release, with some cinemas banning customers who turn up in suits to watch the movie.

But what is the Minion Tik Tok trend and why are customers being banned from cinemas?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the Minions Tik Tok Trend?

The Minions trend involves large groups of teenagers, who call themselves The Gentleminions, filming themselves going to watch the latest instalment in the Despicable Me franchise dressed in suits.

It it not clear where the trend originated but the #GentleMinions Tik Tok videos show suited groups attending screenings and copying the main character, supervillain Gru, and his signature hand gesture.

A new Minion Tik Tok trend has gone viral on the social media platform.

In the videos, which are racking up millions of views on the app, groups can be seen celebrating ‘the five-year wait is over’.

Some Minions fans even took bananas to snack on during the screenings, referencing the favourite food of Gru's helpers, the Minions.

Numerous viral videos also see groups becoming rowdy during the screenings, taking part in cheering and clapping loudly while being disruptive during the movie, leading to some UK cinemas enforcing dress code restrictions.

Why are customers being banned from cinemas?

An independent cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, has banned any unaccompanied children who are wearing suits from watching the film.

In a statement posted on Twitter, The Regal wrote: ‘We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru'. This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour.’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Odeon cinemas said: ‘Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances.’