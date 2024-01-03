Natural England: We’ll support appropriate Langstone Mill Pond works

Havant MP Alan Mak has met with Natural England, which has given support for appropriate work to protect the Langstone Mill Pond and surrounding area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MP also praised the environmental advisor’s commitment to the area following a visit to Langstone by a top official from the agency.

Senior Natural England official Graham Horton said: “If local decision-makers can formally agree on an appropriate scheme of engineering works that recognises the environmental sensitivities in this area, Natural England will support appropriate works to protect Langstone Mill Pond and nearby sea defences whilst maintaining an access route for walkers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mak said: “I’m delighted to have received Natural England’s advice and support for an appropriate approach to works around Langstone Mill Pond following the visit.

Alan Mak MP with Graham Horton from Natural England at Langstone Mill Pond

"Natural England plays an essential role in protecting our local environment and is a valued partner.

"I’m grateful for its expertise, commitment and help to make progress on this issue, which I’ve been working on for much of this year.

"I hope local decision-makers can now move forward and formally agree on an appropriate scheme of engineering works in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Harbour Conservancy, Hampshire County Council, Havant Borough Council and Coastal Partners are the key players and decision-makers when it comes to the future of the Mill Pond, nearby sea defences and the adjacent footpath popular with walkers.

Alan Mak MP with Graham Horton from Natural England at Langstone Mill Pond

Over the past year Mr Mak has championed the views of local residents and community groups and called on key local decision-makers to work together to come up with a solution to protect the Mill Pond and neighbouring assets such as the nearby footpath.

The situation is complex due to the patchwork of land ownerships, the high number of local bodies that have differing decision-making responsibilities in the area and the current lack of agreement about the way forward.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy has legal responsibility for managing the Harbour, which includes the Mill Pond and surrounding area. Natural England is an advisory body on environmental and nature issues and provides insight and advice to decision-makers at the Conservancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservancy’s Board and officers review and approve applications for repair works in and around the Harbour.

Mr Mak recently secured the visit from senior Natural England official Graham Horton to inspect the Mill Pond, nearby sea defences and the footpath that provides access from Wade Lane.

Mr Horton confirmed that if local decision-makers can formally agree on an appropriate scheme of engineering works, Natural England would support the protection of the Langstone Mill Pond, the repair of a nearby sea wall and the maintenance of the footpath.

Whilst Mr Mak is not himself a decision-maker, he has been working on this issue for most of 2023 and has secured the agreement of all key decision-makers to attend a meeting he will chair in the first quarter of 2024.