Navy called in to suspected bomb offshore at Lee-on-the-Solent

THE navy are en route to Lee-on-the-Solent to disarm a suspected bomb discovered offshore.

Reports of the possible deactivated ordnance were made around 5pm yesterday evening.

Ordnance disposal (EOD) are coordinating the operation this morning with Solent Coastguard.

‘We are working with the navy after a suspected ordnance was found off the shore off Lee-on-the-Solent,’ a spokesperson for Solent Coastguard said.

People in the area are being advised to stay away from the area while work is carried out.