Have your say

THE newly-elected mayor of Havant has opened a new retirement complex.

Councillor Peter Wade joined retirees to celebrate the opening of Limewood, on Hayling Island.

Built by developers McCarthy and Stone, the St Mary’s Road site comprises 33 one and two-bedroom apartments.

Developers say the complex has been specifically-designed for residents aged 60 and over, with each apartment being priced between £200,000 and £275,000.