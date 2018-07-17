New defibrillator unveiled on side of seafront pub

THE unveiling of a new defibrillator means a popular seafront area now has 14 available within a one-mile radius.

Businesses and groups in Lee-on-the-Solent raised £1,750 for the public access defibrillator on the wall outside the Inn by the Sea.

The equipment, which is used when someone has a cardiac arrest, will be accessible 24/7 for anyone in need near the pub on Portsmouth Road.

It is the latest machine to be unveiled in the area thanks to funds from the Lee-on-the-Solent Freemasons, Councillor Grahame Burgess and a fundraising event by the Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Community First Responders.

The case has a plaque in memory of Rosemary Needham who lived in the area. Her daughter donated £500 to have the defibrillator installed in her mother’s memory.

Alan Parry, co-ordinator for the town’s first responders, said: ‘It is really important to have as many public access defibrillators as possible.

‘Lee-on-the-Solent has a lot already although this one serves the east of the seafront.

‘We are very grateful to everyone who contributed and to the Inn by the Sea for allowing it to be on their building.’

Stephen Gooch, community engagement training officer at South Central Ambulance Service (Scas), said they like to have a defibrillator within every half-a-mile.

He said they are user-friendly and, when needed, speak to the person to guide them through using the equipment correctly.

‘It is vital to have these machines in the community,’ he said.

‘For every minute that CPR is not started, it reduces the chance of survival by 10 per cent.

‘It is great to see the Lee-on-the-Solent community coming together again to raise the money needed for this machine.

‘Its location is already on the Save a Life app.’

The app, set up by Scas, has the location of every defibrillator including ones available 24/7 and others located within businesses.

Cllr Burgess, who used his devolved council budget to help pay towards the defibrillator and its case, said it was an important cause to back.

He added: ‘I use that money to support causes that will benefit the community.’