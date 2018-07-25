New Inclusions Discos in Leigh Park will give people with special needs a place to party 

YOUNGSTERS and adults with special needs will soon have the chance to socialise and boogie the night away free of judgement.

It comes as a pair of pals prepare to launch a series of so-called Inclusion Discos at the Leigh Park Working Men’s Club next month.

The brainchild of members Ray Morgan and Darren Crespin, the events are aimed at giving people with learning difficulties a safe space to enjoy themselves with their friends, family or carers.

Mr Morgan, whose son Rhys has special needs, got the ball rolling on the project.

‘We started this simply because there is nothing in this area that offers this,’ the 46-year-old said.

‘We [Ray and his partner Louise] bring our son as often as we can to the club and he loves the atmosphere – it’s outstanding here.

‘The idea of this is for people of all ages, like Rhys, to come out judgement-free, have a great time and have the chance to meet new people their own age.’

The first event, for partygoers aged 17 and over, will run from 7.30pm until 10pm on Tuesday, August 21.

Youngsters up to the age of 16 will then get the chance to enjoy the fun at the same time on Tuesday, September 4.

Darren Crespin is the vice-president of the Working Men’s Club and is ‘very excited’ to see the discos come to fruition, particularly for people like his 21-year-old son, Josh.

‘My son has had his problems since birth, he has Asperger’s and other things and it can be a day-to-day challenge,’ the 49-year-old said.

‘But this is about showing people out there that they are not on their own, they don't need to stay indoors and they can come and have a great time in a safe environment.

‘I urge anyone thinking about it to come along and see what it’s all about, even if it’s a case of a carer coming in one evening and seeing for themselves first.’

Club secretary Tricia Banachowicz and club president and chairman Douglas Anderson say they are both ‘very excited’ for the event’s launch.

For both parties, entry to the discos at the Working Men’s Club – which is covered by the National Pubwatch scheme – is £2 per person, including carers and guests.