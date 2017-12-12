New scout leader is announced for county

SCOUTS have announced a new county commissioner.

Commander Martin Mackey Royal Navy has recently been appointed as the new county commissioner of Hampshire Scouts.

Martin, who previously volunteered for Scouts in Portsmouth, said: ‘I’ve managed to balance a very busy, demanding professional life with bringing up a family and being a volunteer with the Scouts, so I know it can be done.

‘And, with a nationally recognised award-winning training programme, every adult has the opportunity to learn how to carry out their role effectively plus enjoy the added benefits of having their CV boosted by being a volunteer and an active member of their community.’

Hampshire is the largest Scout county in the UK, with over 25,000 youth members and adult volunteers.

Adam Jollans was the previous county commissioner and spent eight years in the role.

At the handover ceremony Adam said: ‘It’s been an amazing eight years leading Hampshire Scouts.

‘We’ve opened over 100 new sections, empowered young people to shape their Scouting, and supported expeditions around the globe.’

New county commissioner Martin says that he’s ‘looking forward to leading Hampshire Scouts in its task of offering six to 25-year-olds fun, challenging adventure and the chance to help others so that we make a positive impact in communities.’