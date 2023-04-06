National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for April 2023, with a number of Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents among them. There were a total of 172 winners across the area while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Croydon and Somerset.

Premium Bonds are a form of investment issued by NS&I to generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds via NS&I you will be automatically placed into a monthly draw for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

To take part in the draw, you need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. If you put down the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

But who were the Hampshire and Isle of Wight winners of the Premium Bonds draw? Here’s everything you need to know.

Premium Bonds high value winners April 2023

The Somerset high prize winner carried the winning bond number 236TZ340702 while the winner from Croydon carried the number 503VL397852. Four lucky bond holders from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight won £100,000, while other winners received between £1,000 and £50,000.

April Premium Bond winners in Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Here are some of the high prize winners in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from the 4.9 million Premium Bond prize winners in April 2023.

£100,000

227BS597035 (purchased July 2014)

315WY607648(purchased November 17)

529YB374280 (purchased February 2023)

76SJ169202 (purchased June 5)

£50,000

104SB301209 (purchased June 6)

306SN551853 (purchased July 17)

433FV741111 (purchased January 2021)

436BG401907 (purchased January 2021)

203ZD907709 (purchased March 2013)

£25,000

325LC235848 (purchased March 2018)

75FT939954 (purchased January 1998)

350PQ358996 (purchased January 2019)

145GE445638 (purchased October 2008)

504BM101136 (purchased June 2022)

£10,000

301EX673571 (purchased April 2017)

300LN947455 (purchased April 2017)

374WZ155371 (purchased November 2019)

287WL295593 (purchased November 2016)

411BK411652 (purchased September 2020)

426YK530863 (purchased December 2020)

204RP161143 (purchased April 2013)

63CP467396 (purchased May 1998)

302DD510092 (purchased May 2017)

220HD883639 (purchased April 2014)

490ZQ836233 (purchased February 2022)

349KL717809 (purchased January 2019)

398WS981212 (purchased June 2020)

83EH831700 (purchased July 2005)

403SD608131 (purchased July 2020)

236MQ895989 (purchased December 2014)

294RG130862 (purchased February 2017)

424DK921987 (purchased November 2020)

496RY723835 (purchased April 2022)

42BG786370 (purchased October 2000)

343AG567638 (purchased October 2018)

313CA179883 (purchased October 2017)

381HJ892619 (purchased January 2020)

126ST387939 (purchased April 2007)

226JD113734 (purchased July 2014)

396RE236073 (purchased June 2020)

£5,000

261CX370238 (purchased November 2015)

515JX468563 (purchased October 2022)

342JX890282 (purchased October 2018)

395YS637187 (purchased May 2020)

469VV857687 (purchased September 2021)

508TD810724 (purchased August 2022)

258KV585890 (purchased October 2015)

362PD664114 (purchased June 2019)

254HT315656 (purchased August 2015)

85YQ276790 (purchased July 2005)

505XY908090 (purchased July 2022)

197KW090632 (purchased September 2012)

284RX992808 (purchased October 2016)

459VN692436 (purchased June 2021)

522RF724725 (purchased December 2022)

438PZ303828 (purchased February 2021)

493KE396060 (purchased March 2022)

205DN243931 (purchased April 2013)

458RN739165 (purchased June 2021)

344FE081930 (purchased November 2018)

300LS591406 (purchased April 2017)

526HX442289 (purchased January 2023)

361JN060495 (purchased June 2019)

319SS256241 (purchased January 2018)

1FJ730413 (purchased September 2003)

370AS537130 (purchased September 2019)

402JF144570 (purchased July 2020)

273NL781440 (purchased May 2016)

508TP759254 (purchased August 2022)

486NC403285 (purchased January 2022)

347MZ976097 (purchased December 2018)

516WS595384 (purchased October 2022)

4AM388876 (purchased January 2003)

192VX669136 (purchased May 2012)

291SV828938 (purchased January 2017)

221LN656153 (purchased May 2014)

464GC876540 (purchased July 2021)

233QN596791 (purchased October 2014)

530KK736389 (purchased February 2023)

509GN493970 (purchased August 2022)

335AJ512237 (purchased July 2018)

432TS899959 (purchased January 2021)

300TT619650 (purchased April 2017)