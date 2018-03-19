NSPCC offers training for tradesman to spot signs of child abuse

TRADESMEN and builders in the Portsmouth area can sign up to new training to help them spot children at risk of abuse and neglect.

The NSPCC’s It’s Your Call training is designed to give businesses and sole traders whose job involves visiting customer’s homes, the knowledge and confidence to recognise possible signs of child abuse.

The training, which covers all types of abuse, also provides guidance on who to tell if they have concerns about the wellbeing of a child.

Last year, the charity’s helpline referred 184 calls and emails to police and children’s services in Portsmouth.

John Cameron, head of helplines, said: ‘Professionals who come into contact with people and their homes through their jobs, may see or hear things that others may not.

‘While it is not their job to decide if what they have seen is abuse or not, it is their responsibility to talk to someone to discuss their concerns.’

For more information visit nspcc.org.uk/itsyourcall.