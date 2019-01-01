Orchestra hits all the right notes for charity

Have your say

AN ORCHESTRA raised hundreds of pounds for a Portsmouth-based mental health charity with a concert featuring music from Bizet, Strauss, Greig and Schubert

The display at the Church of the Resurrection in Drayton saw the Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra raise £750 for Tonic: Music for Mental Health.

The good cause encourages people to use music to come to terms with mental health issues they are facing.

Musicians performed Schubert’s Rosamunde Overture, Strauss’s Serenade in Eb Major and Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No 1 in the first half.

The second half was devoted to Bizet’s Symphony in C Major, with a Christmas-themed encore to close.

Steph Langan, founder of Tonic, said: ‘It was an amazing concert, which at times made the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end. They are truly a great orchestra.

‘To raise this amount of money for us is incredible. It will have a major impact on the scope of support we can offer people in the new year.

‘We have a number of workshops already planned and this money will enable us to do even more.’

The orchestra has raised more than £15,000 for charity since it was founded in 2009.

To learn more about Tonic, visit tonicmusic.co.uk