Crews have been tackling a the fire at the Osborne View in Hill Head Road including fire engines and two water carriers which remain on site, and because of the large number of emergency vehicles people are requested to avoid Hill Head Road which is currently impassable. Residents nearby are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

At about 2.30am smoke and flames were seen from The Osborne View hotel with staff evacuated, although there were no guests staying in the hotel. Crews from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Eastleigh, Hightown, Beaulieu, Romsey and Ringwood are in attendance to tackle the significant fire in the roof space of the three-storey hotel and restaurant.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are assisting our colleagues from Hampshire Fire & Rescue whilst they deal with a fire at the Osborne View in Hill Head.There will be a significant emergency service presence making Hill Head Road impassable. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed and to please avoid the area."

