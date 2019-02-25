Outrage after boat is torched in Gosport marina

THE principal of a charity that works to get young people out on the water says that action must be taken after a boat was set alight in a Gosport marina.

Firefighters from Gosport and Fareham were called to Forton Lake to reports of a boat that had been set alight.

John Gillard, principal of Oarsome Chance in Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (180816-9171)

Though they tackled the blaze within a couple of hours, John Gillard of Oarsome Chance – a charity that works to get disadvantaged young people out onto the water – says steps have to be taken to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

He said: ‘There are big lumps of half-torched plastic just floating around the marina at the moment – it’s awful.

'It’s incredibly irresponsible for someone to set the boat on fire like that, I’m horrified that someone thinks that’s a good way to behave.’

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called to Orwell Close at 7.33pm on February 18 – two crews from Gosport and one from Fareham attended.

‘The boat was derelict, but on fire on the shore above the waterline and it was destroyed in the blaze.

‘Crews left just before 9pm.’