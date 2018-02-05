Own any of these retro video games? They might be worth thousands

It’s time to visit the attic and dust off your old SNES and Nintendo 64 cartridges.

A study looking into the value of retro video games has revealed that former players of retro games consoles could be sitting on a small fortune. First editions of Final Fantasy and Donkey Kong 64 could be worth over £2000, according to the study carried out by smart phone blogger mobiles.co.uk.

Rise in consumer nostalgia

The blog revealed a surge in interest in retro video games, as console retailers look to capitalise on player nostalgia with re-releases of classic consoles such as the Commodore 64 and the NES.

A first edition of Final Fantasy (1987) for the NES is the most sought after game, with a recent listing of a new and sealed copy being listed on Ebay for £3966.25.

A new and sealed copy of Donkey Kong 64 (1998) was also recently listed on Ebay for £2999.99.

The most sought after retro video games. Picture: mobiles.co.uk

An original copy of Gameboy puzzle game Tetris (1989) recently fetched £999.99, while a copy of Nintendo 64 classic Goldeneye was listed for £499.99.

Meanwhile, a collector’s edition of Sonic the Hedgehog (1993) for Sega CD was listed for £250.00.

Other retro games valued more than £100.00 include Spyro, Crash Bandicoot and Super Smash Bros.

Why the rise in retro gaming?

Speaking to mobiles.co.uk, Michael Cox, the owner of Konbo Arcade Café in Edinburgh explained the resurgence in certain video games.

‘For those who experienced the games when they first came out, there’s a level of nostalgia that makes retro games initially appealing.

‘But, it goes beyond that as nostalgia is short lived. So, it’s only the true quality games that have lasting appeal – that and the charm – you remember what made the game so enjoyable in the first place.’

Meanwhile, Jack Waller, a retro game player from London suggests the challenge of old video games are behind their appeal.

‘A lot of current generation games tend to want mass appeal so have a lot of support to help you learn to play. But, back in the 80’s/90’s that wasn’t the case.

‘You would just put the game in and off you went, and if you weren’t very good, after three lives you’d have to start all over again!

‘There was a massive replay value that pushed you to get better every time.’