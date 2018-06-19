Paddington Bear 50p coins are on sale now but will cost up to £780 each

The Royal Mint have released a series of limited edition Paddington Bear fifty pence coins as part of the celebrations for the beloved character’s 60th anniversary.

The special coins, featuring the marmalade loving bear from darkest Peru, went on sale yesterday but if you want to get the full set you will have to dig deep in your pockets.

Paddington Bear is being brought to life on a United Kingdom coin for the first time by the Royal Mint to help celebrate his 60th anniversay, having made his debut in the book ‘A Bear Called Paddington’ released in 1958.

The fifty pence pieces will not be released into general circulation, so you won’t be stumbling across one while getting your change unfortunately.

However if you are a massive Paddington fan, or have a huge fan in your life, the coins can be purchased from the Royal Mint directly and start at £10.

Read More: Royal Mint to release special Paddington Bear 50ps and one has already sold for £16k on eBay

Paddington paid a visit to the Royal Mint yesterday to help with the coins and gave his verdict on them and documented his visit on Twitter - who knew bears could tweet?!

The coins feature Paddington Bear in two of his most iconic locations - sat on his suitcase at Paddington station and waving a flag outside Buckingham Palace, the later being available in August.

The Royal Mint says: ‘Every detail has been considered on the coin, from Paddington’s famous duffle coat to the label around his neck that reads ‘Please look after this Bear. Thank You.’’

There are three types of Paddington coins that have been produced by the Royal Mint. A standard fifty pence piece, featuring the beloved bear at Paddington station, which will set you back £10.

It is finished to Brilliant Uncirculated standard and as well as that it comes in a bright folder for you to display as well as to find out more about how Paddington’s story began.

The second type of Paddington coin available from the Royal Mint are Silver Proof, which is struck in 925 sterling silver and finished to Proof standard - every detail of the beloved bear himself on the design has also been brought to life with colour printing.

Read More: 50 of your old toys that are now worth thousands of pounds

These will set you back £60 per coin, and can be order either as a two-coin collection - with the Paddington at Buckingham Palace shipping in August - or just the Paddington at the station coin.

Each coin comes in a clear acrylic presentation case for safekeeping and is accompanied by the story behind Paddington’s new life in London, and both are limited to just 60,000.

Finally there are the Gold Proof coins, which are struck in 22 carat gold and finished to Proof standard - they will set you back a whopping £780 each.

Like the silver proof coin, these are available either as a two-coin collection or just the Paddington at the station one and each coin comes in a wooden case for safekeeping.

If you wanted to get the full set of five coins, you would be looking at spending £1,690 - which is a whole lot of marmalade sandwiches!

To help celebrate the launch of the coins, Paddington Bear himeself will be visit the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Wales, on June 30 to meet and greet fans, as well as telling some of his funniest stories, all while eating marmalade sandwiches.

For more information on the coins and the meet and greet, or to purchase the coins click here