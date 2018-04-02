Pals will row across the Atlantic for Havant childrens’ charity in £100K feat

FUNDRAISERS will take on the ‘world’s toughest row’ to raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity – while trying to break a baking world record.

Pals Andy Williams, Nick Wright, Andrew Burns and David Cowling will embark on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in December in aid of Over The Wall.

The journey will see the group – from Westbourne, Thorney Island and Chichester – travel 3,000 miles from the Spanish island of La Gomera to Antigua, on board a 28ft-long vessel that is less than six feet wide.

The friends will also try to break a world record, by being the first rowers to bake different types of bread while crossing the Atlantic.

They will race 30 other teams in the feat, which could last between 30 and 40 days.

Over The Wall in Langstone Road, which runs residential camps across the UK for youngsters with life-limiting illnesses, is one of two causes set to benefit from the squad’s £100,000 fundraising target.

Former Royal Marine Andy Williams, who will lead the effort, said: ‘We strongly believe in the power of choosing how you think, regardless of the circumstances you are experiencing.

‘Over the Wall is a very important charity to us, as its residential camps enable children with serious health challenges to think differently about themselves and reach beyond their potential.’

When they set off on December 12, the team will row two at a time for 24 hours each day, in two hour intervals with two hour breaks.

They will face 40ft waves, blisters, sunburn, seasickness, sleep deprivation, sores and exhaustion – while surviving on freeze-dried food.

Isabel Overton, Over The Wall’s head of fundraising, said her team was ‘truly honoured’ to be beneficiaries.

She added: ‘The money raised throughout their journey of bravery and endurance will enable even more children to enjoy the therapeutic camps that we provide.’