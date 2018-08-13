‘Payback’ by offenders

Have your say

OFFENDERS in the county have contributed more than 37,000 in community payback in the past six months.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company (HIOW CRC), which is responsible for supervising offenders, delivered 37,224 hours in the past six months equating to more than £291,000 of work.

The range of tasks undertaken include removing graffiti, litter-picking and clearing parks and cemeteries.

Chief operating officer Stephen Czajewski said: ‘Community payback provides a tough, effective and visible punishment requiring people to undertake challenging work while giving something back to communities where they live.’