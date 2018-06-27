Pedestrian and cyclist crossing facilities included in £3m Hampshire road upgrades

THREE stretches of Hampshire roads are set to benefit from more than £3m, awarded by the Department for Transport.

The A32, A27 and A36 have been identified by the government as among 50 in the country which will benefit from extra money to improve safety.

On the A27 between the Delme roundabout and the county boundary with Portsmouth, Hampshire County Council will use £681,000 to make improvements, which include pedestrian and pedal cyclist crossing facilities.

On the A32 between Fareham and Gosport, the authority will use £1,730,000 to make improvements, which include upgrading the signals at the junction of Wych Lane.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at the council, said: ‘We’ve identified specific improvements where evidence shows that engineering measures will make a difference, so I’m very pleased to hear these schemes can now go ahead as our bids for government funding have been successful.

‘Safety comes first, and we prioritise our resources on schemes we know will have an impact on reducing casualties.

‘We have taken a ‘route-based’ approach, aiming to reduce risks of collisions, and developed proposals for specific measures which we submitted to the Department for Transport resulting in just over £3m to be invested in identified improvements on the A36, A27 and A32.’

Improvements planned on the A36 through Totton, from the Southampton boundary to the Ower roundabout, include using £748,000 for the upgrading of a pedestrian crossing facility, surface treatments, and the addition of signs and road markings.

The council plans to start the work within the next few months, aiming for completion by April 2021.

The total amount awarded is £3,159,000.

Further information on the Department for Transport’s Safer Road Fund bids across the country is available at: gov.uk/government/speeches/road-safety-recent-progress-and-future-work.