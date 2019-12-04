Peel Common residents do their bit for the environment by planting 20 extra trees on estate

RESIDENTS are taking environmental matters into their own hands by paying for 20 extra trees to be planted on their estate.

Following the nationwide appeal to conserve the planet and encourage more tree planting, the Peel Common Estate in Gosport will be increasing the number of trees on its 70-acre site.

Peel Common, Gosports garden estate is going greener''Picture: Peel Common Residents Association

Over the 56 years since it was created, the estate has lost some of its trees through age, however the residents have always made sure to replace them. Earlier this year six new trees, paid for by the residents, were planted.

The gardening costs on this private estate are paid for by the residents, and the Peel Common Residents Association has now decided to pay for 20 extra trees to be planted on the landscaped areas.

Roy Wilkinson, chairman of the association, said: ‘It was in the early sixties that Gosport Borough aspired to turn itself into a garden town encompassing green areas with lawned borders, trees and shrubs.

‘The Peel Common Estate was borne out of this ambition and it is one of the few areas in the borough still attempting to carry on with the original ideals.’

Peel Common is a large housing and garden complex on a 70-acre site with 544 residential properties and 30 acres of open landscaped gardens.

Although it is a private estate, the gardens are often enjoyed by others in the community as it has no fences.

The estate employs bespoke gardener Lightfoot Landscapes, which has won seven gardening awards in the previous three years.

A statement from the Peel Common Residents Association committee declared: ‘We have the space, we still have the ambition and it is intended that Peel Common will forever be a garden estate that provides an attractive surrounding coupled with a concern for the environment.’