100-year-old fish and chip shop to close in Fareham this weekend

Thousands of portions of the British favourite have been passed over the counter of 200 West Street, Fareham since 1928, but when Traditional Fish and Chips shuts, it will be the end of the last chippie in the town centre.

And now the owners are preparing to say goodbye to their loyal customers one last time – they will be open on their regular hours on this, their final weekend, Saturday, 5pm-8.30pm and Sunday, 5pm-8pm.

Rebecca Traynor took over the takeaway 14 years ago, but with the landlord wanting the building back and no buyer lined up, the shop will now close.

Rebecca Traynor who has run the Traditional Fish and Chip Shop for the past 14 years, with her staff member, Freyah Tyrrell, 22, is preparing to close the store for the final time on Sunday. Photo by Alex Shute

‘It’s been long hours and hard work, but we have got lovely customers,’ said Rebecca.

‘We have good banter and a good laugh, and they’re not happy that we are closing because there aren’t any other chippies left in the town centre once we’re gone.

‘We have tried to sell it on, and we have had several prospective buyers, but because of various circumstances they didn’t work out.’

Rebecca Traynor behind the counter the Traditional Fish and Chip in West Street, Fareham. Photos by Alex Shute

For the past three years, since she was injured in a car accident Rebecca has only been able to work at the chippie two days a week. She now also works in admin at Fareham Community Hospital.

‘As the owner I feel that I have let the customers and staff down due to there being no new owners taking over, and the three other staff are now looking for new jobs.’

‘We’re not closing because of lack of customers – we have been really busy, we’ve done care homes, weddings, we did a quiz night for 150, we did Fareham Bowls Club, all kinds of things.

They have also raised money for several local charities, with regular donations to Stubbington Study Centre, and they have also worked with Fareham and Gosport Basics Bank helping provide hot food for those in need.

The fixtures of the shop are currently up for sale as well. Anyone interested should contact Rebecca on (01329) 282614 up until Thursday, March 24.

