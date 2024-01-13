11 amazing traditional Portsmouth pubs you must visit - in pictures

Portsmouth is home to a plethora of amazing pubs.
Regarded as the pub capital of the UK due to having the most watering holes per square mile in the country, the city is must-visit for punters. There are many options of pubs to head to but with Portsmouth famous for its history, why not try one of the traditional pubs.
See some of these iconic pubs in our gallery.
1. The Bridge Tavern, Camber Docks.
The Bridge Tavern, Camber Docks, Old Portsmouth is one of the city's first pubs and the only surviving old pub of East Street.
2. The Derby Tavern
This pub can be found in Stamshaw Road, Stamshaw, and it dates from the late Victorian era. After being threatened with closure in the 90s it was saved and refurbished. Photo: Michael Scaddan
3. The Eastney Tavern, Southsea
Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub is a hidden gem and has a lot of food on offer including the British classic. It has a rating of 4.5 based on 592 reviews. One reviewer writes that "the atmosphere is very welcoming." Photo: Google Maps
4. The Eldon Arms pub, Southsea
The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, is one of the oldest pubs in the city and it is a staple in the area if you are looking for delicious food and a cosy atmosphere. Photo: Sarah Standing