News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

11 amazing traditional Portsmouth pubs you must visit - in pictures

Portsmouth is home to a plethora of amazing pubs.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jan 2024, 17:33 GMT

Regarded as the pub capital of the UK due to having the most watering holes per square mile in the country, the city is must-visit for punters. There are many options of pubs to head to but with Portsmouth famous for its history, why not try one of the traditional pubs.

See some of these iconic pubs in our gallery.

Pictured is: Drinkers outside the Bridge Tavern, Camber Docks, Old Portsmouth is one of the city's first pubs and the only surviving old pub of East Street. Picture: Keith Woodland (240421-29)

1. The Bridge Tavern, Camber Docks.

Pictured is: Drinkers outside the Bridge Tavern, Camber Docks, Old Portsmouth is one of the city's first pubs and the only surviving old pub of East Street. Picture: Keith Woodland (240421-29) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
This pub can be found in Stamshaw Road, Stamshaw, and it dates from the late Victorian era. After being threatened with closure in the 90s it was saved and refurbished.

2. The Derby Tavern

This pub can be found in Stamshaw Road, Stamshaw, and it dates from the late Victorian era. After being threatened with closure in the 90s it was saved and refurbished. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub is a hidden gem and has a lot of food on offer including the British classic. It has a rating of 4.5 based on 592 reviews. One reviewer writes that "the atmosphere is very welcoming."

3. The Eastney Tavern, Southsea

Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub is a hidden gem and has a lot of food on offer including the British classic. It has a rating of 4.5 based on 592 reviews. One reviewer writes that "the atmosphere is very welcoming." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, is one of the oldest pubs in the city and it is a staple in the area if you are looking for delicious food and a cosy atmosphere.

4. The Eldon Arms pub, Southsea

The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, is one of the oldest pubs in the city and it is a staple in the area if you are looking for delicious food and a cosy atmosphere. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth